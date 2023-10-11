The Ogun State Government has announced plans to vaccinate about 500,000 teenage girls against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a major cause of cervical cancer.

The Ogun State Coordinator for the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Victoria Adebiyi, made this known on Tuesday at the media orientation on HPV vaccination in the state.

Mrs Adebiyi said the vaccination campaign, which would commence on 24 October, aims to prevent the spread of cervical cancer among teenage girls in the state.

She noted that a single dose of Gardasil HPV vaccine will be administered to each girl from ages nine to 14 for free.

She said the vaccine will be administered in all government-owned health facilities and temporarily fixed locations such as markets, schools, religious centres and communities.

“The campaign is for five days across the 20 LGAs of the state and during this period teenage girls between the ages of 9 to 14 will be given HPV vaccine,” she said.

“After the five-day campaign, HPV vaccination will become a routine for girls from nine years of age. What this means is that every girl who has attained the age of nine will be vaccinated at public health facilities.”

Vaccination campaign

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, had earlier announced plans to introduce the lifesaving HPV vaccines to protect teenage girls against cervical cancer and other related diseases.

Mr Shuaib said the vaccines will be distributed to different states in batches to ensure all teenage girls between ages nine and 15 are protected against HPV.

“HPV vaccination is more than a medical breakthrough; It is a testament to our unity in safeguarding the sanctity of life,” Mr Shuaib said.

HPV versus cervical cancer

Cervical cancer, a type of cancer that develops in a woman’s cervix, is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. Experts said in 2018 alone, it caused an estimated 311,000 deaths worldwide.

Research by The Lancet also reveals that more than 44 million women globally stand to develop cervical cancer between 2020 and 2069.

It also warned that deaths from cervical cancer will increase a further 50 per cent by 2040 and that many women, their families and communities will be impacted.

Although the causes of cancer are unknown, 14 out of the 100 types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) strains have been identified to cause at least 99 per cent of cervical cancer cases.

According to WHO, HPV types 16 and 18 cause at least 70 per cent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions.

There is also evidence linking HPV with cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis, and oropharynx.

WHO estimates that cervical cancer could be the first cancer to be eliminated if 90 per cent of girls are vaccinated against HPV, 70 per cent of women are screened, and 90 per cent of women with the disease receive treatment.

Vaccine safety

In his remark, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Board, Elijah Ogunsola, dispelled the rumour against the safety of the vaccine, insisting that the vaccine is safe and harmless.

Mr Ogunsola said the state government will engage stakeholders especially traditional and religious leaders in driving the message of the HPV vaccine to the grassroots.

