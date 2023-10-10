A bill seeking to transfer the control and supervision of programmes under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to the Presidency has passed second reading at the Senate.

The bill titled “A bill for an act to amend the Social Investment Programme Agency Act 2023 and for other matters connected therewith, 2023 (SB.163),” was sponsored by Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele.

The programmes under the NSIP are the N-Power , the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) and the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT).

The NSIP was created in 2016 by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari while the National Social Programme Agency Act was enacted this year to address socio-economic inequalities and alleviate poverty among Nigerians.

The programme started under the control of the office of the then Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, but was transferred to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development during Mr Buhari’s second term.

The former president had hinted during his 2019 Independence Day broadcast that the NSIP would be moved from the vice president’s office.

First reading

The bill, seeking direct supervision of the NSIP programmes to the office of the President of the Federation, was read the first time in the Senate on Tuesday and was transferred to the Committee of the Whole.

Leading debate on the bill, Mr Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) said the amendment was to support the renewed hope mantra of President Bola Tinubu in ensuring that Social Investment Programmes are standard, transparent, effective and accountable in the discharge of constitutional duties.

He also said the reason for amendment was to fulfill Section 17 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution which provided that the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring that all citizens, without discrimination, have the opportunity of securing adequate means of livelihood and ensuring provision is made for public assistance in deserving cases or conditions of need among others.

“This Bill seeks to amend Sections 9 (3); 14(1); 21(1); 22(1), 26(1) and 33 of the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act by transferring the Agency from the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to the Presidency under the direct supervision of the President C-in-C.

“This amendment is as a result of the commitment of the renewed hope mantra President Bola Tinubu in ensuring that Social Investment Programme are standard, transparent, effective and accountable structure of delivery, adequate coordination and synergy amongst key government agencies as well as fulfilment of Section 17 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which provided that the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring that all citizens, without discrimination, have the opportunity of securing adequate means of livelihood and ensuring provision is made for public assistance in deserving cases or conditions of need among others.

“With this amendment, a wide range of sustainable development goals (SDGS) including poverty reduction, education, health, social inclusion and empowerment can be achieved through the NSIPA and countries the world over have recognised and deployed similar social support programmes as an effective strategy for poverty reduction, social development and economic growth.”

The Senate Leader therefore urged his colleagues to support and pass the bill, stressing that it would reduce poverty in Nigeria.

“Mr President, my respected colleagues, the passage of this bill will ensure continuity and sustainability of NSIP as a reliable tool to solve poverty problems in Nigeria and also serves as an enduring legacy of this administration. I therefore recommend the bill for second reading.”

Debate

When the bill was set for debate, majority of the senators spoke in support of it.

They also said the bill should pass second reading.

The immediate past Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who supported passage of the bill advised that after passing the amendment, relevant committees of the National Assembly must actively participate in the NSIP programmes in order to ensure that all the identified vulnerable receive support from the government.

“We are talking about social inclusion. Money was distributed in cash and that is not what we are expected to continue to do. After passing the amendment, we must participate fully, from all relevant committees to ensure that those that needed the support, the vulnerable are satisfied,” he said.

Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) who also supported passage of the bill urged the senate to amend and pass it.

“We made the law and if we are struggling with the law, we can amend it. When we are doing the law, we should do it right so that we will not be begging any minister but to go for oversight. We should take time and make sure that the law is efficient,” Mr Ndume noted.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who also supported the passage of the amendment bill explained that amending it is for the betterment of the country.

“Amending the law is for the betterment of the country. Let’s join the president to better this country. Let us just pass it,” he said.

Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) who also contributed to the debate advised the Senate to holistically look into the bill before amendment and passage.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, assured that the Senate will not rush to amend the bill.

He therefore referred the bill to the Senate Committee of the Whole for further action on it on the next legislative day.

