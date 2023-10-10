Despite lamenting the slow voting process, many Liberians remain resolute and are hopeful that their votes will count.

Liberia is holding its fourth consecutive election since the end of the civil war. The coastal country will today elect a president and half the Senate and House of Representatives.

Voters stormed polling units in their numbers early Tuesday morning to vote but many complained of the slow process under the scorching sun.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a large voter turnout across the country.

A voter who gave his name as Thomas said he had been in the queue for three hours at the time PREMIUM TIMES visited his voting centre in Paynesville City in Monrovia.

“They are delaying and no explanation was offered,” he said. However, he remains excited and will wait till it gets to his turn.

Another voter who gave her name as Sis Kameh said she had been there since 8 a.m. and had not been able to vote. Sitting under the sun, she told this reporter that she would wait until she votes because she wants peace in her country.

Alice Doe was one of the many women who sat in the sun with their toddlers waiting their turn to vote.

“I came by 8 a.m. I have not been able to vote but I am going to be here, It is my country and I am forced to vote,” she said.

Elis, a first-time voter, excitedly arrived at the voting centre at 8 a.m. but remained in the queue at about 4 p.m.

“I will wait until I vote because it is my first time,” he said.

Several observer groups in the country are reporting that the voting process across the country is slow.

Sam Cole, the Chair Strategic Communications Committee of the Electoral Commission, NEC, said the slow pace of the process will not lead to disenfranchisement because polling closes at 6 p.m. and anyone in the queue will be allowed to vote.

As of 4 p.m., Sinoe County in the southeastern part of the country was yet to receive voting materials due to continued rainfall that caused the river bank to overflow and flood the environment thereby making it difficult for election materials to reach the county.

