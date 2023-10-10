The mother of Sylvester Oromoni narrated how he died as she testified on Monday in the ongoing coroner’s inquest set up to unravel the circumstances that led to the death.

Rosemary Oromoni broke down emotionally and laid curses on those behind her son’s death as she narrated the sad events leading to his death

Following this development, the magistrate court situated in the Ogba area of Lagos went on a recess.

The 12-year-year-old died on 30 November 2021, after allegedly being attacked by some senior students for refusing to join a cult.

After his death, the Lagos State government shut the school and set up a coroner’s inquest to investigate the circumstances of his death. The inquest began in January 2022.

How my son died

When the court reconvened, Mrs Oromoni said her son told her that he was beaten up by five students but he only identified three.

He also said that he was given a substance to drink, the mother told the court.

The bereaved mother, who responded to questions from Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, amidst tears, said the school told her when she was asked to come pick him up that he sustained injuries while playing football, which was different from what her son later told her.

She said that the deceased was picked up and brought back to their home in Warri, Delta State’s capital in November.

She said that when he arrived home, she noticed that his lips were scaly and the boy’s right hip had swollen.

Mrs Oromoni told the coroner she could not take the deceased to the hospital in the first three days after his return from Lagos to Delta State because it was occupied.

During the cross-examination, the lawyer of one of the accused students, Anthony Kpokpo, had asked the witness why she delayed takim to the hospital from Friday until Tuesday (30 November).

The mother replied that the three-day delay was because there was no space in the hospital and the doctor said that he could be treated at home.

Mrs Oromoni told the coroner that before her son died, she observed that his breathing pattern changed.

When Mr Okpokpo asked her whether she had seen the doctor’s report and whether she would be surprised if she learned that the report stated that her late son’s bones were in good condition, the witness said she had not seen the doctor’s report.

However, the lead lawyer to the Oromoni family, Femi Falana, objected to the defence lawyer’s question of whether the witness would be surprised at the doctor’s result.

Mr Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria, told the court that he objected to the defence’s lawyer seeking an opinion on evidence from the witness.

“Mrs Oromoni did not author the report nor present it as evidence and should not be made to answer whether she is surprised or not at the doctor’s report,” the senior lawyer said.

Mr Okpokpo then asked Mrs Oromoni whether she was the figure seen in a video that surfaced on social media showing a woman holding and supporting the deceased to walk. The witness replied in the negative.

The witness said she was aware of the video and agreed that it was made in her house but denied instructing anyone to make it.

She also denied knowing the figure who was recorded offering assistance to her son and knowing how many such videos were made.

The lawyer further asked the witness whether her son suffered any infection before the health challenges that led to his death.

Another lawyer for one of the accused Dowen students, Nosa Iyamu, asked the witness whether she recorded the videos to send to the school, Dowen College.

Mrs Oromoni said yes, that the videos were made for the school.

The magistrate asked the witness to confirm she wrote the police statements contained in the documents he had with him.

Mrs Oromoni looked at the documents and affirmed that she had written them.

The prosecution and defence lawyers looked at the documents as well and had no objections.

The magistrate admitted the documents bearing Mrs Oromoni’s police statements into evidence.

The magistrate later fixed 20 November for the adoption of written addresses from the lawyers.

