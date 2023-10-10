Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, has said that domestic airlines will soon be compelled to compensate passengers for incessant delays and cancellations of flights.

The minister disclosed this on Monday while speaking on flight disruption challenges during a meeting with the officials of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) in Abuja.

Mr Keyamo said the regulators will begin to implement the provision of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Act that mandates airlines to compensate passengers for delays/cancellations of flight schedules caused by the airlines.

“So, you see, after some time, we will start implementing the provisions of the NCAA Act. You know, Nigerians don’t know there is compensation for delay. If it is an act of God, you cannot pay. But if it is human fault, the NCAA Act says you will pay,” the minister said.

Amidst weak regulation, many Nigerians have been victims of flight delays and cancellations across airports in Nigeria.

Last year, data from the NCAA revealed that domestic airlines had 47,144 flights delayed, with Airpeace, Overland Airways, and Azman Air recording the highest.

Also, within the first quarter of this year, over half of the domestic flights in Nigeria between January and March were delayed, according to an official report by the NCAA titled “Executive Summary on International and Domestic Flight Operations” released in July.

Of the total 18,288 domestic flights within the period, 10,128 (about 55 per cent) were delayed, the NCAA noted in the report, which further lends credence to the complaints of travellers about incessant flight delays in the country’s airports.

Compensation

Mr Keyamo noted that airline operators are expected to pay customers for flight delays and cancellations.

“After some time, I will put my feet on the ground. Pay them when you delay, cancel their flight,” he said.

“I know you (the airline operators) have said all your reasons. You have blamed the government and a few things we do. But I also want to say that it is not all that is the government.

“At times, you say you were waiting for passengers to finish passing through the screening machine. At times, they have finished passing through screening machines. They are waiting in the lounge for five hours and you cancel your flight.”

Mr Keyano noted that the government will soon begin the implementation of the NCAA act to seek justice for Nigerians.

Support for airlines

Speaking on behalf of the group, Roland Iyayi, the Chief Executive Officer of Topbrass Aviation, during his presentation to the minister called for urgent support from the government to address challenges bedevilling airline operations in the country.

He said forex scarcity has become a major challenge for their operations in the country and called for the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He also urged the federal government to establish and provide a dedicated support line for domestic airline operators to have unfettered access to foreign exchange through the CBN at the official I&E window.

Speaking on aviation fuel, Mr Iyayi said there is an urgent need to facilitate the liberalisation, procurement and distribution of Jet-A1 nationwide and that the government should allow AON to procure the requisite licence for product importation and distribution.

He also called for the immediate review of all industry taxes, fees and charges to determine applicability in line with the cost recovery model.

On his part, Vice President of AON and Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, lamented that foreign airlines have been given preferential treatment in terms of intra-city operations which is not in line with international standards.

“Air Peace flies to Mumbai in India but up till date they haven’t granted our request to fly to New Delhi because they don’t permit inter-city hoping and this is the practice almost everywhere around the world, but it is shocking that it is only in Nigeria that international airlines are allowed to drop passengers in Port Harcourt then come to Lagos and Abuja. It is not practised anywhere and must be stopped,” he said.

In his response, Mr Keyamo assured the airline operators that “the ministry will liaise with the CBN to see how operators can get Fx at a single-digit interest rate of 1.5 to 2 per cent as requested.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

