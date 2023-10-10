The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has said building a resilient, equitable, affordable, and quality health system is one of his major priorities for the country’s health sector.

Mr Pate listed his priority areas in a series of messages posted on the X platform late Monday evening.

He said he assumed office a few weeks ago as the head of the health sector with the mandate to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system for improved health outcomes in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Key priorities

Mr Pate said one of his major priorities for the sector is to strengthen governance and institutions under the sector.

He said under his leadership, there will be smart and effective regulations and digitalisation of the health system.

Mr Pate said his focus will include “strengthening health sector governance and institutions, smart and effective regulations, digitisation, enhancing citizen voices and our responsiveness, and making sure no one is left behind.”

He said his leadership would ensure an affordable and quality health system to improve health outcomes by delivering preventive, promotive, and curative services, at primary healthcare and hospitals.

Also, he said quality health services will be provided by a properly trained and motivated health workforce.

The minister noted that medical industrialisation and unlocking the healthcare value chains, to create jobs and promote economic development will be one of the key priorities of his leadership.

Mr Pate said he would ensure the embedding of health security as part of the economic agenda and as national security.

“We know that the task is huge and the journey is long. But with commitment by all levels of our government, sectors, and partners, we will achieve our vision of a healthy, prosperous, and thriving Nigeria,” he said.

“This we will do with utmost transparency and impeccable accountability.”

New leadership

Amidst cheers and optimism among key players in the health sector, Mr Pate officially assumed office as Nigeria’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare on 25 August.

Mr Pate, a Professor of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, steps into his position with a second opportunity to significantly impact the nation’s healthcare system.

During his stint earlier as Nigeria’s minister of state for health, Mr Pate made a notable impression on the health sector.

There is therefore growing optimism that Mr Pate with the support of Tunji Alausa, a renowned healthcare investor who is the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, would make a great impact in the country’s health sector.

