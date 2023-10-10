Liberians Tuesday came out in large numbers to vote for a new leader.
Polls opened at 8 a.m. across the country with voters queued up in front of their various voting centres waiting to vote.
Tuesday’s election is the fourth the country will hold since its civil war and the first it will hold without the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).
There are 20 candidates including the incumbent president George Weah contesting for president. Liberians will also elect half of the country’s Senate and House of Representatives.
There are 2.4 million people registered to vote in today’s election.
To emerge as president, a candidate must win over 50 per cent of the total votes cast. In the event that no one secures the required percentage, the two candidates with the highest votes will go to a run-off.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999