The police in Katsina State arrested 1,005 suspects in connection with 853 reported cases from June to September this year, according to a statement from police command on Monday.

There are also 395 criminal cases being prosecuted in various courts across the state, the command said in a statement by its spokesperson, Abubakar-Sadiq Aliyu.

“The Command has recorded tremendous successes against the menace of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of crime and criminality in the state,” he said.

The police spokesperson said in the period under review, 53 suspected armed robbers, 82 suspected kidnappers, 73 murder suspects and 90 suspected rapists were arrested.

“And a total number of seven hundred and seven (707) suspects were arrested for various offences such as criminal force, intimidation, being in possession of hard drugs/ dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, cultism, inciting disturbance and belonging to a gang of brigands, among others,” Mr Aliyu added.

Mr Aliyu said the command rescued 171 kidnapped victims, “neutralised” five suspected kidnappers and recovered four AK 47 rifles, six locally made guns, 517 live rounds of ammunition and 600 suspected rustled animals.

Other items recovered from the suspects, according to the police, included 12 suspected stolen motor vehicles and motorcycles, 17 suspected stolen motor vehicles and motorcycles, 568 sachets of D5 tablets, 180 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 23 packets of Exzole tablets, 411 packets of rebozel tablets, and five packs of Diezole tablet.

Mr Aliyu quoted the state police commissioner, Aliyu Musa, commending the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his “undaunted support to the Command, without which this quantum of successes would not have been achieved.”

“Notwithstanding the modest achievements, more still needs to be done starting from this moment. It is absolutely imperative to warn recalcitrant criminals to either surrender or be dealt with according to the extant laws of the land,” Mr Aliyu added.

