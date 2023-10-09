Ahead of tomorrow’s general elections, Liberia’s election umpire, the National Elections Commission (NEC), said it is prepared for the country’s fourth election since the end of the civil war.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview on Monday, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Lansanah said the commission has put in place mechanisms to make sure these elections are held tomorrow (10 October) and will employ all Liberians who have registered to vote on election day.

She noted that both sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials are already being deployed across the country.

This is the first election Liberia will hold without the presence of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) since the end of the civil war. UNMIL exited the West African country after 15 years, in 2018, after what it termed a successful peacekeeping mission in Liberia.

“We will say that we are ready. We feel great that we can handle our own electoral process,” Mrs Lansanah said.

When asked if there were gaps as a result of UNMIL’s exit, the NEC boss said she would not say there are gaps because the last elections were held without UN troops on the ground; the last election happened during the withdrawal phase of the UNMIL.

“We have conducted presidential and legislative elections on our own, with our own security, so we know that our security is in charge of this process because they are deployed with us as escorts of our various electoral materials to the field but also the security at the state level are taking care of the country,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

Speaking on violence, she said the commission is concerned about everything that happens in the electoral process.

“…there will be mechanisms put in place to ensure that this process is conducted peacefully,” Mrs Lansanah said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a clash on Sunday between supporters of two political parties participating in the elections which led to the death of at least one person.

Responding to a question about the clash, she said NEC does not have any official details. “All we hear are rumours. Official details usually come from the Liberian National Police which I am told is deployed in the area.”

Mrs Lansanah added that her commission has condemned any acts of violence regardless of when they happened because violence tends to prevent the exercise of the democratic franchise.

All Liberians have been advised to abide by the Farmington River Declaration which has been signed by all candidates in the election.

Liberians will Tuesday elect the president, members of the House of Representatives, and half of the Senate. There are 20 candidates on the ballot including incumbent president George Weah and former vice president Joseph Boakai.

The winning candidate must secure at least 50 per cent plus one of the total votes cast to avoid a runoff. No candidate has ever managed that feat. There are 2.4 million (2,471,617) registered voters for the current elections.

