Campaigns for Tuesday’s elections in Liberia came to an end Sunday as some supporters of two political parties clashed.

Supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and those of the All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) clashed on Sunday along the Japan Freeway, just outside Monrovia, where the CDC held its final campaign on the same day.

A video seen by PREMIUM TIMES showed a group of youth hauling stones at each other along the road.

One of those in the video was stoned and beaten to death by the others while trying to run away.

Rita Jlogbe-Duoe, a journalist who was visiting the area, told FrontPageAfrica, a Liberian newspaper, that the stone-throwing between the two groups caused pandemonium in the area, and many had to flee.

She told the newspaper that the clash erupted at St. Michael Junction along the Freeway.

According to her, “supporters of the ALCOP were wrapping up their campaign on one side of the four-lane freeway, while the supporters of the CDC were on the other side of the freeway marching through the freeway to their party headquarters in Congo Town.”

Both groups were carrying out their respective rallies amicably without any interference until ALCOP’s supporters made a U-turn at New Georgia Junction and entered the side of the road where CDC supporters were marching.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify who started stone-throwing.

According to FrontPageAfrica, Liberia National Police arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd using tear gas.

There were also reports of an attack on the convoy that was escorting President George Weah to his final campaign.

No official comments have been made on the clash as of the time of this report.

Liberians will elect a new president among the 20 candidates including Mr Weah, who is seeking reelection.

