The Lagos State Government has marked two popular markets in Lagos Island, Jankara and Bombata, for demolition as part of its measures to contain flooding on the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Sunday during a visit to the markets, both of which were flooded due to blocked drainage.

The governor blamed lack of compliance with environmental laws for the floods with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and building on drainage channels the two main infractions.

“There will be zero-tolerance (for breach of environmental laws) and as from Monday, the Ministry of Environment will start giving demolition notices to all the stores that have been built on the drains and on all existing drains.

“They have built shops on all the drains and that is why we are having these problems of flooding and environmental pollution. We cannot let a few people risk the lives of the larger number of us,” the governor said.

He said illegal structures in the markets had blocked the drainage channels and caused flooding in the environment.

The governor insisted that Jankara and Bonbata markets must give way to allow for urban regeneration and to end perennial flooding in the area.

He told squatters and those involved in illegal activities that the government would take over and clean up the markets to enforce its zero tolerance for illegal activities.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also observed that the Pelewura Market, also in the area, was currently harbouring a large number of squatters.

“We are going to give them adequate notice. We are going to work with our concessionaires and the local government, and all the stakeholders will be brought on board.

“We will all agree as to when that demolition and evacuation will start.

“I have given them the first notice already and I will give them the opportunity as stakeholders for us to know when that final demolition will take place,’’ Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

Lagos is one of the states that have experienced heavy flooding in Nigeria since the rainy season started this year.

The state government has shut some markets in its bid to enforce environmental laws which breaches officials said had worsened the flooding.

