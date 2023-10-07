Several people were killed Saturday as violence escalated between Israel and Palestinian. Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 160 Palestinians have been killed and the number of injured people has exceeded 1,000 after the Israeli Air Force launched strikes on the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Similarly, about 40 Israelis have been killed, according to Al Jazeera. The previous number, reported by emergency services, was 22.

At the time of reporting, more than 750 Israelis have been injured and the numbers are likely to increase.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “We are at war, and we will win it” as the country’s air force began striking Hamas targets in Gaza.

“Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip — including by paraglider and over the sea — and launched more than 3,000 rockets,” Israeli military leaders said.

Israel ordered residents in areas around Gaza to remain inside after the “infiltrations”.

Palestinian fighters confirmed they had captured some Israelis after crossing into Israel from the Gaza Strip in a large-scale attack.

Saturday’s violence is believed to have been started by Hamas which attacked Israel in a surprise attack.

Hamas, the group running the besieged Gaza enclave, said its surprise operation was in response to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories is the only guarantee for “security, stability and peace” in the region.

“We have repeatedly warned of the consequences of a deadlock in the political horizon and not granting the Palestinian people their legitimate right to self-determination and their state. We have also warned of the consequences of the daily provocations and attacks, the continued terrorism of settlers and occupation forces, and the raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Christian and Islamic holy sites,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“What guarantees security, stability, and peace in our region is ending the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, along the 1967 lines, and recognizing the people’s right to independence and sovereignty.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that he was “closely monitoring” the situation in Israel and that Washington’s “commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering.”

He added, “Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.”

The war between Israel and Palestine dates back to the end of the nineteenth century. The latest comes as tensions heightened after Israel closed its borders to Gazan workers.

Hamas maintained that the “people had to draw a line to end the occupation” and added that Israel continued to commit crimes across Palestinian land, especially on the holy site of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

