Three PREMIUM TIMES journalists on Friday shone at the 2023 PwC Media Excellence Awards.

Ronald Adamolekun won the overall award in the business and economy category with his story which explains the emergence of orange-fleshed potato as an alternative to wheat for baking bread.

The award-winning entry is titled ‘Facing High Wheat Prices, Nigerian Bakers Turn to Potato Puree‘.

Caleb Ojewale of BusinessDay and Alfred Olufemi of The Punch won second and third places.

In the sustainability category, Abdulkareem Mojeed of PREMIUM TIMES clinched the third position for his report on ‘Inside slaughterhouses where animal waste fuels greenhouse gas emission’.

Kingsley Jeremiah of the Guardian won the sustainability category while Isaac Anyaogu took second place.

PREMIUM TIMES’ Oladeinde Olawoyin also emerged a finalist in the sustainability category for his report on ‘In Bayelsa, flood-ravaged residents groan as food, petrol prices surge’ alongside Isaac Anyaogu of BusinessDay and Irene David-Arinze of LIDA Network.

The award

The PwC Media Excellence Awards which celebrate the “best of business journalism” yearly in Nigeria cut across six categories — tax and fiscal policy reporting, finance and capital markets reporting, SMEs reporting, business and economy Reporting, special investigative reporting and sustainability reporting.

Entries were received across digital media channels, online, TV, traditional broadcast, TV as well as print.

The total number of valid entries received in six categories was 230 compared to 221 in 2022 when the number of categories was four.

For the business and economy category 59 valid entries were received, 17 received for finance and capital market reporting, 47 for SMEs reporting, 34 for tax and fiscal policy reporting, 37 for sustainability reporting and 46 special investigative reporting.

PREMIUM TIMES’ winning entry

The story for which Mr Adamolekun was awarded detailed the emergence of orange-fleshed potato as an alternative to wheat for baking bread.

In recent years, the cost of importing wheat to Nigeria has made bread unaffordable for middle-class and poor families.

The orange-fleshed potato is cheaper and also contains Vitamin A which can revolutionise childhood nutrition. Moreover, Nigeria is the world’s third largest potato producer, so potatoes are a more economically self-sufficient option.

“Combining perspectives of bakers, farm owners, industrial research, and food companies with economic, agricultural, and nutritional data, Adamolekun gives an extensive overview of this possible solution for Nigerian food security,” The Pulitzer Centre said.

Other categories

In other categories, Kunle Adebajo emerged winner in the capital market category for his report — ‘How are terrorists in Nigeria funding their violent campaigns’ while Caleb Ojewole won the SMEs reporting.

For the special investigative category, David Hundeyin clinched the award for his ‘West Africa weekly aviation report” while Damilola Banjo of Al Jazeera took the second position.

For his entry in the tax and fiscal policy category, Nurudeen Akewushola of the International Centre for Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) clinched the overall prize. His winning entry— ‘Maritime Bandits (Parts 1 and 2)’ detailed how law enforcement agencies collaborate with non-state actors to extort trailer drivers in Lagos port.

