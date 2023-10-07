Campbellsville University in Kentucky, United States, has denied reports circulating on X (formerly Twitter) that it had suspended admissions of students from Nigeria because of “high rates of fraudulent applications.”

A post on the microblogging platform claimed that two other countries – Nepal and Bangladesh – were also affected by the “suspension”.

However, the university in an email to PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday, refuted the report.

“Campbellsville University does not deny admission based on nationality, origin, or location by policy or practice,” the institution’s Vice President for Enrollment Management, Jason Meriwether, said in the mail which was sent by the university spokesperson, Amber Meade.

The email from the university was in response to an inquiry from PREMIUM TIMES.

“Campbellsville University has a long history of hosting students from Nigeria, Nepal, Bangladesh and more than 90 countries world-wide.

“In addition to many gifted and academically talented students currently at Campbellsville, many alums are students from these countries. The university continues to strengthen its relationship with international students.

READ ALSO: Body of missing community leader found

“As recently as July 2023, a delegation from Campbellsville University, led by Dr. Joseph Hopkins, university president, visited Nigeria and India to further partnerships and create opportunities for students pursuing graduate and undergraduate degrees at CU,” Mr Meriwether said.

He said the university was investigating the sources of the misinformation.

“The university encourages all students interested in Campbellsville University to continue applying for admission and rest assured that they are welcome at Campbellsville University,” Mr Meriwether said.

Campbellsville University is a private Christian university. It was established in 1906.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

