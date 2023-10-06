The European Union (EU) has reassured of its relentless support for the development policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu, saying it will continue to identify more areas of collaboration.

The assurance was given by Rita Laranjinha, managing director of European Union’s External Action Service, on Friday.

Ms Laranjinha was at the Presidential Villa to brief Vice President Kashim Shettima on the forthcoming Ministerial Dialogue holding on 19 October.

The VP, while welcoming her and her team, reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to remain open to interventions that work, adding that mutual and beneficial partnerships remained the utmost in President Tinubu’s foreign policy directive.

He maintained that the Tinubu administration a breath of fresh air, observing that despite its current share of challenges, “the nation, like a phoenix, will rise from the ashes of despair and soar.”

“Support us and we will, in turn, support not just West Africa but the entire African continent as a result of our Domino effect. We are really out to reposition this country. God has blessed this nation. We have not utilised half of our arable and fertile land, much more our bountiful human resources.

“We are ready to partner with the EU in the execution of mutually beneficial projects and programmes to the benefit of Nigerians,” the VP stated.

Mr Shettima who expressed concerns about migration issues called on the EU to join hands with the Tinubu administration in creating jobs in the digital world, more so that the EU agenda perfectly blends with the eight-point agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Speaking earlier, Ms Laranjinha who led the EU delegation, said she was in the country ahead of the Ministerial Dialogue with Nigerian officials.

“This Ministerial Dialogue will be chaired by the Vice President of the EU Mission. He will be here to hold meetings with members of the Nigerian government to take stock of the relations between the EU and Nigeria in different areas and to prepare the way forward in this relationship.

“Today, it was very clear that there is a lot of common interest in the relationship but there is still a lot that we can still do. Nigeria matters in the region, continent and the world, and the EU wants to make sure that we will be a partner of choice for Nigeria,” Ms Laranjinha said.

She thanked the vice president for his support, saying the EU delegation is committed to working closely with Nigeria in the different areas of trade, investments, energy, digitalisation, peace and security matters.

*Stanley Nkwocha*

*Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications*

*(Office of the Vice President)*

*6th October, 2023*

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

