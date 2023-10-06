The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and the Global Fund have joined forces to combat Gender and Human Rights (GHR) barriers in the fight against HIV in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the collaborative effort aims to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all individuals affected by HIV, marking a significant step forward in the battle against the virus.

Mr Aliyu said the journey towards curbing the spread of HIV and enhancing the quality of life for those affected is plagued by a multitude of obstacles, including gender-based discrimination and human rights infringements.

He said these barriers worsen the impact of HIV on affected individuals, perpetuating stigmatisation, and discrimination, and hindering access to vital healthcare services.

He said, “People living with, vulnerable to, or affected by HIV are entitled to enjoyment of all human rights and exercising equal participation in civil, political, social, economic and cultural life, without prejudice, stigma or discrimination of any kind.

“Unfortunately, these people are either unaware of their rights and responsibilities or lack the capability to seek redress when necessary, thus, the need for the sensitisation and popularisation of the availability and pertinence of the provisions of access to justice as it pertains to human rights, gender-based violence, and the national HIV & AIDS response.”

Sensitisation programme

Mr Aliyu said NACA, in partnership with Global Fund, an international financing organisation, will carry a comprehensive three-month sensitisation programme, with a dedicated focus on tackling the prevailing gender and human rights challenges that significantly affect individuals living with or affected by HIV.

He said the innovative programme slated for October-December, underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to championing and safeguarding the rights and well-being of all people living with HIV while striving to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

He said the programme aims to reinforce public awareness of the fundamental principles and significance of the National HIV and AIDS Anti-discrimination Act of 2014.

“Heighten public consciousness regarding the intersection of gender and human rights issues with HIV/AIDS and their profound implications for individuals and communities.

“Enhance the general population’s knowledge of a step-by-step guide for taking action in cases where the rights of individuals living with and affected by HIV/AIDS are violated, including information about grievance reporting and available redress mechanisms in the country.”

The NACA boss said the programme will encompass an array of activities, including workshops, webinars, community outreach initiatives, and awareness campaigns.

“These initiatives will engage a diverse range of stakeholders, including healthcare providers, civil society organisations, affected individuals, and the broader public,” he said.

