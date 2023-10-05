A senator, Titus Zam, has said his parents are currently languishing in one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue State due to the endless insecurity in the state.

He also said over 1.5 million Benue residents were displaced from their homes when armed bandits attacked different areas of the state in 2022.

The lawmaker also said no fewer than 560 children taking refuge in the camps in different parts of the state suffered malnutrition between January and October 2022.

Mr Zam (APC, Benue North-west) said this while raising a motion during plenary on Thursday.

While presenting his motion on the need to resettle displaced persons in their ancestral communities, the senator said farmers in Gwer-West, Makurdi and Guma Local Government Areas of the state have been sacked from their residences for over seven years by bandits.

He said the situation forced them to take be taking refuge at IDP camps that are under deplorable and excruciating conditions at Naka, Agagbe, Abegeba North Bank, Daudu, Umenger and Gbajimgba areas of Gwer-West, Makurdi and Guma LGAs.

1.5 million displaced

Mr Zam expressed worry about the increasing population of the displaced persons in the state.

He said over 1.5 million persons were displaced in 2022 alone.

He said the data was generated from the Benue State Emergency Management (BENSMA).

“Statistics from Benue State Emergency Management (BENSMA) indicated that as at September, 2022, the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State had totalled 1,597,000 persons.

“Between January and October 2022, 560 (Five Hundred and Sixty) children living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps scattered in Gwer-west, Makurdi, Guma and other parts of Benue State were reported by Benue State Emergency Management Agency BENSMA) to be malnourished.”

He said the government of Benue State does not have the financial strength to cater for the welfare of the displaced victims.

The lawmaker stated that when the 2018 election was approaching, the former Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, visited the areas attacked by bandits and promised to compensate the victims with N10 billion for their resettlement.

Mr Zam said the former vice president did not fulfill his promise to the displaced victims in the state.

He therefore requested the Senate to direct Chief of Defence Staff to immediately facilitate and supervise the quick return of all displaced persons to their ancestral homes and as well provide a sustainable security to all flash points within the affected communities.

He also urged the Senate to direct the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to provide medical and relief materials to the displaced persons.

My parents are in IDP camp – Senator

Mr Zam said his parents are also part of the victims currently taking refuge in the IDP camp.

“As I speak my parents are languishing in the IDP. As a senator I voted as a member of the IDP.”

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said it was straightforward and ruled for its adoption without debate.

