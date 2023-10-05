The Senate has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to appear before its committees on Health and Police Affairs over the death of Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of ‘one-chance’ operators in Abuja.

The Senate also summoned the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammed Pate, over the incident.

The upper chamber also mandated Messrs Egbetokun, Wike and Pate to embark on adequate sensitisation on the Gunshot Act 2017 which was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The resolutions were adopted following a motion raised by Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South) at the plenary on Thursday.

Ms Olorunfemi, a community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative Network (YALI) was reportedly pushed out of a moving vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa highway on Tuesday by hoodlums who had robbed her.

Some passers-by who witnessed the scene immediately rushed her to Maitama General Hospital but she was allegedly denied treatment for not providing a police report.

The action of the hospital management is contrary to the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017.

The law provides for mandatory treatment of victims of gunshot wounds and also a fine of N50,000 as punishment on anybody who refuses to comply with the Act.

READ ALSO:

Mr Ekpenyong, while presenting his motion, condemned the action of the medical personnel at Maitama General Hospital and called for thorough investigation into the death of Ms Olorunfemi.

He stressed that the continuous denial of treatments to victims of gunshot wounds is contrary to the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017.

When the motion was thrown open for debate, majority of the senators supported it.

Mohammed Mongunu (APC, Borno North) who supported the motion, said the hospital management should be prosecuted and charged for manslaughter.

“The hospital should be charged for manslaughter. The hospital killed her. The law is in place, we should as a matter of urgency make sure that the Maitama General Hospital be prosecuted and should pay for all the benefits,” he said.

Neda Imasuen (Edo South) said the matter should be referred to the attorney general of the federation for prosecution.

After the debate, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, ruled in favour of the motion after putting it to vote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

