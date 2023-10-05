The Benue State Government has confirmed release of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, who was kidnapped about 10 days ago.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Tersoo Kula, confirmed the commissioner’s release in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Abo was kidnapped from his residence in Zaki-Biam on Sunday, 24 September by some armed men in the presence of his relations.

Mr Kula, in the statement, said the commissioner has since reunited with his family members in Sankera District of Ukum Local Government Area.

He said no ransom was paid to the kidnappers in securing the release of the commissioner. He, however added that the intense pressure from security agencies forced the kidnappers to release him.

“No ransom or any other monetary exchanges were involved in securing his release. Rather, his release was as a result of intense pressure on the criminals from the gallant security operatives who were acting on the directives of Gov. Hyacinth Alia, who had earlier given marching orders to them to ensure Mr. Abo’s release,” he said.

Mr Kula said the governor was happy with the security personnel for their efforts in security the release of the commissioner.

“His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, who has welcomed back the Commissioner, has warned criminals operating within the state to leave for good, insisting that they will not be tolerated in any form.”

“The governor appreciates the security operatives for the feat, charging them to continue their actions in order to get the remaining captives released,” he said.

Mr Kula added that the governor charged the security personnel to redouble their efforts in wiping away criminals within the state.

“He charges the security operatives to be ruthless on criminals, ensuring they have no room to operate in the state,” the statement said.

