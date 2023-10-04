The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says the resurgence of abductions of students from tertiary institutions by bandits in the North-west poses a significant threat to education in the North.

Mr Tajudeen, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Musa Krishi, on Wednesday, lamented the free reign of gunmen, locally known as bandits, in the region.

The speaker’s reaction is coming on the heels of the latest abduction of five students of the Federal University, Dutsinma in Katsina State.

In the past couple of weeks, bandits have abducted students from female hostels in the Sabon Gida area of Zamfara State and abducted an unspecified number of female students at the Federal University, Gusau (FUG).

Mr Tajudeen, therefore, charged the military and relevant security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, rejig their architecture and approaches to ensure the security of all Nigerians.

He also called on the host communities of tertiary institutions to help security agents by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious movement in their areas.

