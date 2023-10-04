The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, has established a nine-member independent panel to investigate the death of Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of the notorious ‘one-chance’ operators in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

The development was disclosed in an official statement issued by the office of the Mandate Secretary, Health Services & Environment Secretariat (FCT), Dolapo Fasawe.

Ms Fasawe said the panel consists of the representatives of the Nigerian Medical Association, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, Medical Women Association of Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives and Association of Resident Doctors.

Others are the Association of Pathologists of Nigeria, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, General Counsel, FCTA and the Health Services Department.

She noted that the minister, Mr Wike, sends his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, “while also expressing his unwavering commitment to assuring that the investigation would be conducted with the utmost transparency, integrity and professionalism.”

“The Secretariat appreciates the patience and understanding of the public and also promises that the findings of the panel will be made available to the public as soon as it is concluded.”

Robbery victim

Ms Olorunfemi, a community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative Network (YALI), tragically died at the Maitama General Hospital where she was allegedly denied treatment for not providing a police report.

According to witnesses, she was pushed out of a fast-moving vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa highway on Tuesday by hoodlums who had reportedly robbed her.

Allegations

Meanwhile, the Maitama General Hospital has been accused of negligence in the death of Ms Olorunfemi for allegedly refusing to treat her after she was rushed to the facility by sympathisers.

An X user, @Gbemilekhe, who shared the story on the platform on Friday, said the hospital, located in the centre of Abuja, requested a police report before treatment could commence.

“Greatness was pushed out of a moving vehicle by one-chance criminals in Abuja. She was rushed to Maitama General Hospital, and they refused to attend to her, demanding a police report. She died afterwards,” the tweet read.

Investigations

In response to the tragedy, Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has joined others in demanding a thorough investigation.

Mr Saraki emphasised the significance of existing legislation designed to protect victims of violence and urged stricter enforcement.

Additionally, he called for sanctions against the leadership of Maitama General Hospital for what he perceived as a violation of the law and ethical standards within the medical profession.

What the law says

Former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 into law.

The law states that every person including security agents, shall render every possible assistance to any person with gunshot wounds and ensure that the person is taken to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment.

It also states that every hospital in Nigeria, both public and private, shall accept or receive, for immediate and adequate treatment with or without police clearance, any person with a gunshot wound.

