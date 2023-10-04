The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it has commenced an investigation into an electrocution incident in the Dinyavo area of Jalingo, Taraba.

The commission disclosed this in a statement posted on its X platform on Tuesday.

Punch reported, Monday, that the Taraba State Police Command confirmed the electrocution of a family of four around the Dinyavo area of Jalingo, the state capital.

The newspaper said the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman, confirming the incident, said an electric spark was suspected to have been triggered by a high voltage experienced when power was restored in the area.

“At about 11:00 a.m. on Monday, we were reliably informed that a house located in the Dinyavo area of Jalingo was on fire. Detectives from the GRA Police Division were quickly deployed to the scene and, on arrival, found the four victims with burns suspected to be from electrocution.

“We have received information indicating that immediately power was restored, the transformer serving the area blew up,” Mr Usman was quoted by Punch as saying.

In its statement, NERC said the accident was reported to have occurred on 2 October with initial reports indicating that it resulted in the fatal electrocution of four members of a family and the youngest child miraculously escaping unharmed.

“NERC extends its utmost condolences to the family members and the community affected by this terrible loss; whilst reassuring the general public that the matter shall be investigated thoroughly to identify the immediate and remote causative factors.

“NERC has reached out to the distribution licensee, Yola Electricity Distribution Plc, responsible for service in the area and their executive management is currently conducting an investigation into the accident,” the commission said.

It said NERC has also constituted an Accident Investigation Team (“AIT”) and the members are currently on their way to the scene of the accident to conduct the regulatory investigations.

“NERC remains committed to ensuring public safety in the delivery of services in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry in line with our zero tolerance for accident policy and assures the general public that the matter shall be investigated and treated in accordance with extant safety codes and regulations,” the statement said.

