The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has filed a notice of appeal challenging the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sacking him as governor.

The tribunal ruled that the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, was the winner of the 18 March election.

Mr Yusuf through his party, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the appeal no EPT/KN/GOV/01/2023 dated 2 October said he is not satisfied with the tribunal judgement delivered on 20 September.

He therefore asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgement of tribunal because the tribunal erred by delivering the judgement virtually which violates the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

In the notice, the governor argued that the tribunal being a creation of the constitution is bound to obey every provision of the Constitution.

“It’s mandatory for the tribunal to deliver its judgement in the open court in Kano where all hearings, and proceedings took place. The judgement was not delivered in the open court in Kano where the hearing notice ordered parties to attend or assemble.

“The obligation to obey section 36 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not excuseable under any circumstances. The judgement delivered (via Zoom) is in violation of the Constitution, and is null and void,” the governor argued in his first ground in the appeal notice.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the tribunal sacked Mr Yusuf after deducting 165,616 votes from the total votes he scored during the election.

The three-member panel of judges ruled that the ballots containing the votes were not certified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal said the petitioner (the APC) had proven the allegation of the invalidity of some of the votes cast on the ground that the election was not in compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The tribunal therefore ordered that the invalid votes scored by Mr Yusuf be expunged from the total votes he scored.

The tribunal then ordered INEC to retrieve the certificate of return earlier issued to Mr Yusuf and present it to the APC candidate, Mr Gawuna.

Notice of Appeal

In ground 18 in the notice of Appeal, the governor argued that the tribunal erred when it relied on Sections 71 and 63 of the Electoral Act, 2022 to nullify the 165,616 ballot papers returned in favour of the appellant, Mr Yusuf and wrongly declared, Mr Gawuna, as the winner of the election.

In ground 19, Mr Yusuf said the tribunal erred in the law when it relied on exhibits 95, P6-P16c and P18-934a which are ballot papers of unknown polling units to reach to conclusion.

The governor also said the respondent, (the APC) “did not plead with the polling units where the alleged invalid papers ballot papers were used and the tribunal was therefore wrong to accede to cancel the lawful votes”.

“There was no witness presented by the first respondent to testify as to the use of any of the ballot papers in any polling unit. The tribunal did not demonstrate in its judgement how it arrived at its decision on 165,616 invalid votes against the appellant and its candidate, (Mr Yusuf).

“It’s not the duty of the tribunal to make a case for the first respondent/petitioner. The petitioner pleaded a total of 841,228 votes by the combined reading of paragraphs 92, 93, a 95 of its petition it alleged unlawful ballot papers in 32 Local Government. There is no evidence to prove this and there is no evidence to show the tribunal dramatically came down to figure that the tribunal picked on its own” the governor argued.

The governor also argued in ground 20, that the tribunal misdirected itself when it went out of the judicial duties by constituting itself into witnesses, and investigators and sat as judges.

“The tribunal was wrong when it declared Mr Gawuna as the winner of the governorship election after deducting 165,616 votes from the lawful votes of the appellant and its candidate and without confirming whether he satisfied section 179 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and therefore occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice,” the governor argued I his ground 22.

“The decision is unjustifiable and a gross miscarriage of justice, in that the tribunal based its decision on the wrong application of the laws.

“The tribunal’s decision is based on the tribunal’s replacement of its opinion for the evidence on record and refusal to consider evidence on record that is favourable to the appellant and its candidate, thereby causing manifest injustice and denial of a fair hearing.

“The tribunal’s decision is perverse and has occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice in that there is no pleading and evidence that the first respondent’s candidate scored one-quarter of votes in two-thirds of the 44 local governments in Kano state as mandatorily required by section 179 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The statement of the tribunal that “it is determined that the petitioner, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, having scored a majority of lawful votes and having met the constitutional requirement, is hereby declared the winner of the election and returned elected as the governor of Kano state” is wrong and perverse, in that, obviously that is not the petitioner before the tribunal,” the governor argued at the appeal court.

With these grounds and others, the governor asked the appeal court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal delivered on 20 September and give an order affirming Mr Yusuf as the governor of Kano State.

