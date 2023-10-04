Fatima Waziri-Azi, the director-general, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has lauded the sentencing of a Benin socialite, Felicia Osaigbovo, to 12 years’ imprisonment for human trafficking.
Mrs Waziri-Azi made the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
She attributed the victory to “collaborative efforts of stakeholders”.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Geraldine Imadegbelo of a Benin High Court convicted Osaigbovo on a 24-count charge, on Tuesday.
The judge also imposed a fine of N24 million on the 62-year-old convict.
Ms Osaigbovo was charged with recruitment and trafficking of 12 Nigerian girls to Belgium for sexual exploitation.
The NAPTIP director-general, Mrs Waziri-Azi, said that the sentence represented a “significant punishment”.
She thanked Belgium police authorities, Nigeria’s Ministry of Justice, United Kingdom National Crime Agency under the Joint Border Task Force Initiative, and the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime, for their efforts in ensuring justice for the trafficked girls.
According to her, on assuming office in September 2021, she pledged to “vigorously pursue” high-profile human traffickers.
The NAPTIP boss said that Ms Osaigbovo’s conviction showed NAPTIP’s determination to tackle human trafficking adequately.
“NAPTIP shall remain resolute in its mission to combat human trafficking and bring offenders to justice.
“The agency shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure a safer and better society,” she said.
(NAN)
