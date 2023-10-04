The United States House of Representatives on Tuesday in a historic event removed its Speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

This is the first time in the history of the US that a Speaker will be removed.

Mr McCarthy lost his hallowed seat on Tuesday evening when the majority of the House voted to have him removed: 216 – 210 votes.

He was elected as Speaker in January.

His removal underscores the growing turmoil within the Republican Party,

Before his removal, Mr McCarthy on Monday in a post on social networking platform X wrote “Bring it on”, responding to plans of the House to have him removed.

In another post, he claimed he kept the government open so the families of troops and border agents could get paid.

“If a handful of Republicans side with Democrats to remove me for that – it’s a fight worth having,” he posted.

In the vote, eight Republicans joined Democrats, thereby sinking his chances of keeping his job.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democrat representing Bronx/Queens, in a post on X said Mr McCarthy is not a victim.

“One would think after years of striving, McCarthy would have studied lessons left by predecessors Boehner and Ryan, who also fell at their destructive wing,” she said, adding that it was his choice to empower them further.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden hopes the House would quickly elect a new Speaker, noting the “urgent challenges facing our nation will not wait”.

Without a Speaker, the House is unable to push through bills, including vital spending bills.

Mr McCarthy has said he will not run again.

“I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in – and I believe in America. It has been an honour to serve,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

