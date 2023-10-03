The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, has decried incessant attacks on its operatives by smugglers in Ogun State.

The Area Controller of the service in the state, Ahmadu Shuaibu, said many of the officers had lost their lives or suffered permanent disability in such attacks.

Mr Shuaibu raised the concern at Idiroko during the 5th annual independence symposium organised by the Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum (IPYF) in conjunction with the NCS Ogun Area One Command.

The symposium was held under the theme: “Smuggling and hoarding of petroleum products: effects on border communities and national security.”

The controller, who spoke through his deputy, Charles Ogunesan, said smuggling activities not only retard economic development and social well-being but also endanger national security.

“Over the years, the Command had recorded a series of horrible and unwanted experiences in our line of lawful duties.

“These experiences range from blocking of access roads by smugglers and their sympathisers, mob attacks of officers either going in pursuit of information or conveying seized goods to the government warehouses, skirmishes to altercation which often result in casualties.

“We have lost scores of officers to death and permanent disability while our dear communities have also lost many of their members to the evil of this unfortunate demon called smuggling. It is high time we say no to smuggling considering the dangers inherent in it,” he said.

Mr Shuaibu said the command seized goods valued at N1.5 billion in the last nine months, noting that if such amounts were spent on legitimate trade it would have improved the economy of the communities and the nation.

“Our core mandate in Ogun State is to generate revenue, suppress smuggling and facilitate legitimate trade and secure our border lines.

“I want you to know that the security and development of our dear nation are the responsibility of us all,” he said.

