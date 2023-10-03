Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, have taken to the university campus gate to protest the fee increment by the management.

The students occupied the gate and carried placards with different inscriptions, calling for further reductions.

Some inscriptions on the placards read; ‘Fee Must Fall’, ‘Poor students must not drop out of school’ and ‘I cannot afford to drop out’.

They vowed to continue with the protest until the university management accedes to their demands

The Chairman, National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS) Joint Campus Council (JCC) Osun State Axis, Ogungbe Adedamola, demanded a 50 per cent reduction of the increased fees.

“Our demand remains that we want a 50 per cent reduction of the fees irrespective of whatever should happen,” he told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

The university had in mid-September increased sundry charges payable by students, despite an earlier presidential directive directing tertiary institutions to desist from increasing the fees.

However, after a series of separate dialogues with the student union and the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NAN), the management of the institutions reduced the charges.

According to a statement it released to confirm the decrease in fees, the university said it slashed the fees for students in humanities from N89,200 to N76,000 for returning students and N131,000 for new students.

For students in the sciences, the fees were reduced from N101,000 to N86,000 for returning students and N141,000 for new students.

The university also agreed that students can make payments in two equal instalments.

“In the same vein, the returning students in the Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences will now pay N109,000, instead of N128,200. The new students in the same Faculties will now pay N164,000 instead of the initial charges of N190,000,” the statement by the university spokesperson Abiodun Olarewaju, reads.

Students insist on 50% reduction

The students of the university are demanding a further reduction in the fees, insisting on a 50 per cent decrease from the initial hike.

Speaking with our reporter on Tuesday, Mr Adedamola said the students had, in previous meetings, demanded a significant reduction in fees.

He said: “We want a 50 per cent reduction by the management and by the federal government. The fees are too exorbitant. Before, we were paying N10,000 as hostel fees. Now, we’re asked to pay N30,000. The fees are not justifiable.

“So, our demands are simple; reduce the fees or we will continue this protest until our demands are met.

“Currently, I’m at OAU with the school union and students and we will be here until our demands are met.

“On Wednesday, I, my Vice Chairman and PRO met with the school DSA, VC, and other management bodies. We told them our stance is we want a substantial reduction, which we were assured that they will adhere to and reduce it significantly. And we told them that our demand, which is the students’ demand, is 50 per cent reduction. They said they’ll work on the reduction only for them to meet and the reduction was not up to 20 per cent.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

