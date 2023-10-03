Nigeria’s private sector reported what could hardly pass as growth in September, with prices of inputs accelerating at one of the swiftest rates ever in response to a weaker naira and steeper cost of running businesses.

The country’s purchasing manager index (PMI), which gauges the overall direction the economy is heading and the health of the economy, stood at 51.1 in the month that just went by, compared to 50.2 in August, according to Stanbic IBTC’s Nigeria’s PMI issued on Tuesday.

A reading above 50 points indicates growth, while below 50 points means contraction.

Compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of about 400 private sector companies, Nigeria’s headline PMI, like every other nation’s, guides analysts, investors and financial professionals in decision-making, often released ahead of other key economic data.

The Central Bank of Nigeria refrained from releasing the data at the end of 2020 after at least five years of consistent publication, forcing Stanbic IBTC to take up the task, which it undertakes in collaboration with S&P Global and Nigeria’s statistics office.

“Prices remained elevated, with input and purchase prices remaining at period highs,” said Muyiwa Oni, who heads equity research for West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank.

“Input prices increased materially across the major sectors covered, with inflationary pressures most pronounced in wholesale & retail and manufacturing.”

Rising costs

Input costs quickened in September as inflation in Africa’s largest economy jumped more than expected to its pinnacle in more than 18 years, touching 25.8 per cent. That further battered the fragile manufacturing sector, which has come under steady pressure since June following a series of measures aimed at weakening the currency.

The naira exchanged at 1,004 to a dollar on the parallel market on 30 September, compared to 917 at the beginning of the month, according to @naira_rates, which tracks street rates through API. That makes it Africa’s worst-performing currency among all the currencies tracked by Bloomberg for the month.

Only the manufacturing sector experienced a contraction of the four sectors tracked by the survey.

The document said new orders for September grew, boosting activity in the sector.

On 21 September, a day after it announced Yemi Cardoso as its acting governor, the CBN postponed indefinitely its monetary policy meeting scheduled for 25 and 26 September.

