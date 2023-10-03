The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, has ordered investigation into allegations of poor feeding of frontline troops in the North-east Theatre of operations.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, said that the welfare of troops has been given premium by the present leadership of the Nigerian Army and was one of the vital pillars of the COAS Command Philosophy targeted at motivating the force.

”The Nigerian army therefore takes these allegations very seriously and COAS has directed immediate investigation into the complaints to ascertain its veracity and unravel the circumstances,” the army spokesperson said.

Mr Nwachukwu assured the public and all army personnel that a thorough investigation would be conducted to get to the bottom of the claims.

He said the Nigerian Army had always prioritised the welfare of troops, including their nutrition, adding that it has a comprehensive feeding system for troops, especially those serving at the frontlines.

“We, however, acknowledge that there may be isolated incidents where lapses occur, and we are determined to squarely address them.

“An internal investigation has already been initiated to ascertain the truth behind these allegations.

”We will thoroughly examine the supply chain, the quality of food provided, and any other factors that may have contributed to this situation,” he said.

Mr Nwachukwu stressed that the Nigerian Army remained committed to transparency and accountability, and would not condone any form of negligence or misconduct.

“If any culpability is detected, it will attract appropriate disciplinary action and immediate corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future,” he assured.

Mr Nwachukwu called on personnel to report any grievances or concerns they might have regarding their feeding arrangements through the established channels for feedback, assuring that prompt action would be taken to address any legitimate complaints.

He said that the army would continue to be resolute in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges, and would ensure that its soldiers were provided with the necessary support and care to carry out their duties effectively.

“We are committed to ensuring that our troops are well-fed, motivated, and equipped to defend our nation,” he said.

