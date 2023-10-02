Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says he would appeal the majority judgement of the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia that annulled his declaration as the winner of the 18 March election.

The governor stated this on Monday in Lafia, the state capital, while reacting the the split judgment of the tribunal.

He said the judgement was a temporary setback that they would learn from to re-strategise and come out stronger.

“I still remain the governor till the Supreme Court decides otherwise because the law allows me to appeal and we will do that to reclaim our mandate,” Mr Sule said.

The governor called on his supporters to remain calm and not take laws into their hands by engaging in street protests.

He cautioned the youths and supporters of APC against responding to the opposition, especially on social media.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal in a split judgement annulled the election of Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared Mr David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the rightful winner of the election.

NAN recalled that the majority judgement was read by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, chairman of the tribunal.

Chiemelie Onaga, a member of the panel, agreed with the lead judgment read by the panel chairman.

The only dissenting judgement was delivered by Justice Ibrahim Mashi, who dismissed the petition filed by the PDP candidate and upheld the declaration of the governor by the INEC.

(NAN).

