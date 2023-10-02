The Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, has approved the appointment of Jake Dan-Azumi, a professor, as his chief of staff to replace Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, who occupied the position in an acting capacity.

Mr Olanrewaju-Smart was the chief of staff to former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who is now the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu.

The speaker made the announcement in a press statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, on Monday.

According to the statement, Mr Olanrewaju-Smart is taking another appointment though it did not specify the appointment.

“Until his appointment, Prof. Dan-Azumi was the Technical Assistant to the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), National Assembly.

“Jake Dan-Azumi is a professor of Political Science and Development Studies. He has extensive experience in development work focusing on democratic governance and public policy, parliamentary institutional strengthening, research, peace and security, human rights, conflict and peacebuilding and gender.

“He previously worked as a Special Assistant to the President of the Senate, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON, between 2011 and 2014.

“Prof. Dan-Azumi, who has over 14 years cumulative experience in the National Assembly system, is an expert in the design and delivery of parliamentary and democratic support programmes.

READ ALSO:

“He holds a Doctorate Degree in International Development from University College London (UCL); MSc International Human Rights Law from Oxford University; a BA (First Class) from the University of South Africa, and a BA (First Class, Honours) from the University of Zimbabwe, where he was awarded the Book Prize for the Best Student.

“His other qualifications include a Postgraduate Diploma in Research Methods from the University of Bradford, UK, among others. Prof. Dan-Azumi hails from Zing Local Government Area of Taraba State,” the statement reads.

Mr Olanrewaju-Smart acted as the chief of staff from 13 June when Mr Abbas was elected speaker but was never confirmed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

