Hotel owners in Kwara State have accused the State Revenue Service (KWIRS) of extorting, intimidating and harassing its members as well as shutting down their facilities without court orders.

The hoteliers said the intimidation could lead to the collapse of their activities in the state as they currently pay over 20 taxes and levies to the federal, state and local governments.

In a statement they issued in Ilorin, the state capital, Dauda Akande and Babatunde Oladunmoye, president and secretary of the hoteliers association, said there is a lack of synergy between the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) and ministries, departments and agencies in the state that are responsible for fixing and negotiating taxes.

They alleged that the lack of synergy between the government agencies has resulted in crazy bills being served on members as demand notices.

Messrs Akande and Oladunmoye said their members can no longer pay “outrageous bills” due to the economic situation in the country.

“Over regulation and multiplicity of taxes is currently a huge disincentive to investments in Kwara state hospitality and tourism industry.

“KWIRS has been making use of the police to harass, intimidate, arrest, detain and charge our members with criminal acts through lies and conspiracies for matters that are purely civil matters of taxation.

“Our members are being served inaccurate demand notices that include purported bills dating back to Covid-19 era when all hotels were shut down because of the pandemic as backlogs,” the duo said in the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

They called on the state government to set aside “erroneously” generated bills and demand notices being served to members by the revenue service and also stop locking up hotels without court order.

Messrs Akande and Oladunmoye also called on the state government to allow business associations to pay taxes and levies from their members directly to government revenue accounts to prevent extortion and diversion of percentages of the taxes and levies to private pockets through collusion and conspiracies.

Statement has no basis

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES for comment, KWIRS said the statement credited to the hoteliers has no basis.

The service said it met and discussed extensively on the issues raised with leaders of the hotels association, according to Titi Ogunwale, the service’s spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the revenue service sat with leaders of the association to formally discuss issues just as it did with other associations.

“However, the only reaction for now is that the release has no basis.

“The association called for a meeting with us and other MDAs involved in the state just about two weeks ago and all issues raised were addressed and resolutions reached on how to go about all concerns.

“It’s an ongoing engagement the state is having with the associations, just as we do with all other associations, individuals and corporate bodies in the State.

“The meeting ended harmoniously and nothing could have called for the press release if not mischief,” Ms Ogunwale said in a WhatsApp message she sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

