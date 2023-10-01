Some armed police officers have been filmed assaulting a yet-to-be-identified woman in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

A human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, petitioned the Nigerian Police Force via his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Saturday over the alleged assault of the woman.

Mr Gwamnishu uploaded on the microblogging platform a video clip of the incident.

He said the incident happened on Saturday at Umuodu, Okpuno, a community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The video clip

In the now viral clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, some of the officers were seen hitting the woman while others dragged her violently.

The officers, numbering about seven, were heard ordering the woman to enter their vehicle – suggesting a possible arrest.

“I am not going anywhere,” the woman insisted, amid the beatings and violent dragging

The location looked like a residential area.

“She is a woman. She is a woman o,” a male voice was heard in the background of the video telling the officers – apparently pleading with them to stop the assault.

“This thing is not good o,” the voice said as the officers continued to beat the woman.

The woman, who wore only blue shorts and a black singlet, was later dragged near a saloon car close to an entrance gate in the compound.

The clip did not show the woman entering any vehicle.

“Please investigate this brutality,” Mr Gwamnishu, the human rights activist, appealed to the police authorities.

It is unclear for now what offence the woman committed. But some X users linked the incident to payment of “security levy”.

Several Nigerians on the microblogging platform have expressed outrage over the incident.

Police react

Reacting, the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a post via his X handle on Sunday morning, said the clip had been forwarded to the police authorities in Anambra State for action.

“We will find out and take necessary action,” Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, assured.

Earlier, the police in Anambra State via their official X handle on Saturday in response to the post, claimed the woman’s siblings had helped her to resist police arrest in a residential house in the community.

“Meanwhile, the case has been resolved and the behaviour of the officers involved addressed,” the police said.

The post did not mention the woman’s offence and what sanctions had been meted out to the officers.

Not the first time

Police brutality is not new in Nigeria.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested police brutality across the country and called for the disbandment of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS) of the police.

Despite the ban on SARS, the cases of police brutality have persisted across the country.

Six officers, for instance, were caught in a viral video, in April, using a machete to smack two unidentified people in Imo State.

The police in the state would later begin an ‘orderly room trial’ of the officers.

Last month, four police officers were arrested for allegedly assaulting a traveller in Rivers State.

Days after, a young man accused some officers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State of allegedly kidnapping, locking him up in a police cell and forcing him to pay money before he was released.

The police in the state subsequently arrested the officers who allegedly carried out the act.

In April, a police officer who was filmed slapping a motorist in the Emouha Area of the state was demoted.

The Emouha incident occurred a few days after Ubi Ebri, another officer, allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give a N100 bribe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youths in Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse along major roads in Asaba.

Mr Ebri, the officer, was immediately arrested, dismissed from service and later arraigned.

