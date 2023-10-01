A newborn set of triplets and their mother are stranded at the Murtala Muhammed Specialists Hospital in Kano due to the inability of the family to afford essential care for the newborn and their mother who gave birth through cesarean section.

The father of the triplets, Usman Magaji, said he had expended his entire savings on the purchase of drugs and other consumables before and soon after the birth of his children.

He called on the government and kind Nigerians to come to his aid.

Mr Magaji, a labourer and a resident of ‘Kuyan ta Inna’ in Kumtboso Local Government, said he had six children before the birth of the triplets.

“I have spent all my savings from the day she was admitted to the hospital and I am left with nothing that is why I am soliciting assistance from the government and Nigerians

“From the day she was admitted for the delivery, I spent over N70,000 I am worried that the spending will continue because she is still in the hospital with no date fixed for discharge because she delivered through a cesarean section.

“I need help because I have nothing left for me to take care of the lactating mother both at the hospital and at home. I have spent all the money at the hospital.

“I am grateful to God for the triplets I need help because I don’t know for how long we are going to stay at the hospital, I don’t have money any longer that is why I am looking for help.

“I am grateful that the cesarean was conducted free of charge but I can no longer bear other expenses from the hospital which is why I am pleading for help.

“The three children – two boys and a girl need assistance to survive, I can not afford for them at the moment because I have a labourer struggling on daily to get labour and the job is no longer coming, Mr Magaji told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Magaji’s wife, Asmau Abubakar, who is recuperating at the hospital, expressed happiness for the gift of the triplets and pleaded for assistance.

“I am grateful for the gift of the triplet what we need now is for the government to help us because of the children so that we can cater for them. Since we came here to the hospital nothing was provided for free we bought everything requested by the doctors with our money, the lactating mother told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Kano State governor Abba Yusuf, announced free medical care for pregnant women and child delivery services from the Kano State General Hospitals and Primary Health Centers.

But an official told PREMIUM TIMES that the free drugs supplied by the government had finished at the time the woman delivered the triplets, thus, her family and relatives had to pay for the drugs needed.

“There are free drugs by the government for the delivering mothers, but such drugs are not enough to go around for a month, it has finished and we are expecting new supplies now that the month has ended, an official said asking not to name because she was not authorised to speak to journalists.

