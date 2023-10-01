FCT Minister Nyesom Wike says no sentiments and no emotions will be considered in his efforts to do the right thing in the Nigerian capital.

Mr Wike made this known on Saturday in Abuja, while reacting to a trending video on social media showing the staff of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO), crying over the sack of the company’s managing director.

The MD and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Najeeb Abdussalam, was among the 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and companies of the FCT Administration that were sacked by the minister on Wednesday.

Mr Wike told journalists shortly after inspecting some of the ongoing road projects across the city, that he would do the right thing for the interest of the people.

“That is why when I watch people on video, crying that somebody has been removed and that he has been doing well, but the question is if you have been doing well, where are the buses?

“No sentiment, no emotions will be considered when we are doing what is right. We will do the right thing in the interest of the people.

“If you like, carry 20 people, put video and cry as much as you want to cry, it will not bother us. What bothered us is the reality on the ground,” the minister said.

He advised political appointees to always prepare to leave office at any time because someone might come and would want to have a total change.

“You are not a civil servant where you will say nobody is supposed to retire me because I am not up to the age of retirement.

“Even as a minister, I can be relieved of my position now. You don’t need to cry; some other people will come and all we pray for is, let us get the best,” Mr Wike said.

Okada operation

Mr Wike also said the FCT Administration will take a firm decision on commercial motorcycle operators when buses are provided as alternatives.

He acknowledged the ban of commercial motorcycles from operating within the city centre.

He, however, said that he was yet to make a firm decision on the violators because FCTA had yet to provide buses as alternative means of transportation within the city.

“We did not take a firm decision because we have not been able to provide the buses that will be the alternative for the people.

“It is within the government’s responsibility to provide the alternative and then ask the motorcycle operators to leave the city centre.

“This is so that you don’t ask them to leave, and people will be suffering; no,” he said.

On the problem of open grazing in Abuja, the minister said that the issue would be addressed after due consultation with the headsmen.

He said that cows would be allowed to graze in the suburbs but not in the city centre.

“Before we take any decision, we will do proper consultation so that nobody will say you never alerted them, you never interacted with them before you took that decision.

“We are going to call the cattle people to sit with them. We cannot allow things to go on like this. We didn’t say that there would be no cattle in Abuja but within the city.

“Like I said, we will take it one after the other.

“You know Nigerians are used to “nothing will happen”. Just like when we talk about land revocation and payment of ground rent and people say it will not happen, but it has happened.

“Even you (journalists), disseminating the information, you must disseminate the information in such a way that you are not trying to cause crises between the government and members of the public,” Wike said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects visited are the completion of Roads B6, B12 and Circle Road in Central Area and the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat, being handled by Julius Berger.

The minister also inspected the construction of the southern Parkway from Christian Centre (S8/9) to Ring Road 1, being handled by Setraco and the expansion of the outer Southern Expressway being handled by CGC.

The project spanned from Villa Roundabout to OSEX/Ring Road 1 Junction, including four interchanges.

Mr Wike equally inspected the full scope development of Arterial Road N20, from Northern Parkway to ONEX with spurs being handled by Gilmor Engineering.

After the inspection, the minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work, stressing that the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu was not propaganda, but a reality.

“So, sometimes it is good for you (journalists) to join us for inspection and see what we are telling the public, whether it is correct or just mere propaganda.

“The renewed hope agenda is not propaganda. It is the reality that Nigerians must see. So, I am very happy with what I have seen today.

“If you remember that on Monday, precisely, we were one month in office.

“What we did in the city is to invite all the contractors so that we will be able to identify quick deliverables in the next eight months and inaugurate the projects,” he said.

Mr Wike recalled that no contractor was on-site at the time he assumed office as the FCT Minister, stressing that all the contractors had left the sites due to non-payment.

Expressing a deep belief in Mr Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, the minister said he had been reassuring Nigerians that there would be change “and that change is what you are seeing today.

“Virtually most major companies have gone back to site – Julius Beggar is on site; Setraco is on site; CGC is on site and Gilmor is on site, just the ones we inspected today.

“Other companies are also on site; even though we could not visit them today.

“I am happy with B6 and B12, being handled by Julius Berger, you can see the quality of the job, and here we are (Arterial Road), being handled by Gilmor; you can see the quality of the job.

“We moved to CGC, you can see the quality of job, and we have been to Setraco.

“Overall, we want to say that we are happy with what they are doing, and we have planned out how they would be paid so that nobody will leave the sites,” the minister added.

He expressed optimism that by the grace of God, in the next eight months, “all of us will begin to benefit in the construction of these very strategic roads. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

