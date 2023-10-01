President Bola Tinubu has promised to appoint women, youth and physically challenged persons to key positions in his government in line with constitutional provisions.

He also assured that his administration would be fair to all Nigerians irrespective of gender and age in terms of making political appointments.

“We shall continue to make key appointments in line with the provisions of the Constitution and with fairness toward all. Women, Youth and the physically challenged shall continue to be given due regard in these appointments,” the president promised in his broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary on Sunday.

Although the president seems to have concluded his ministerial appointments, which are among the prizest political appointments available in an administration, there are still key positions in various parastatals of government yet to be filled.

These vacant positions might be what the president has in mind while making the promise on Sunday.

Apart from general principles of fairness to all categories of persons in terms of appointments entrenched in Nigerian laws, there is also a subsisting judgement on 35 per cent Affirmative Action.

Worried by the trend of violation of the 35 per cent Affirmative Action in appointments of women into public office, nine civil society organisations filed a suit against the Nigerian government on 24 August 2020.

The Federal High Court in Abuja in April 2022 granted the group’s prayer in a judgement delivered in April 2022, ordering then-President Muhammadu Buhari to enforce the National Gender Policy by allotting 35 per cent of appointments in the public sector to women

The Buhari administration did not comply with the judgement before its tenure ended in May this year.

President Tinubu also congratulated the Senate for screening and confirming the ministerial nominees.

“May I take this opportunity to congratulate the National Assembly for its role in the quick take-off of this administration through the performance of its constitutional duties of confirmation and oversight.”

The president also congratulated the judiciary, describing it as a pillar of democracy and fairness.

“I similarly congratulate the judiciary as a pillar of democracy and fairness.”

President Tinubu’s promises are in line with the Federal Character Commission Act No 34 of 1996 to implement and enforce the Federal Character Principle of fairness and equity in the distribution of public posts and socio-economic infrastructures among the various federating units in the country.

One of the functions of the Federal Character Commission is to work out an equitable formula, subject to the approval of the president, for the distribution of all cadres of posts in the civil and public service in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

