As part of activities to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary of the nation, President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, 1 October, at 7 a.m.

A statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday in Abuja said television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

It is the first independence anniversary broadcast by President Tinubu who assumed office as Nigerian leader on 29 May.

The broadcast is one of the activities lined up to mark the 63rd independence of Nigeria from Britain on 1 October, 1960.

President Tinubu, on Friday night, returned to Nigeria from New York, United States where he addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Other activities to mark the anniversary as unveiled recently by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, include -anniversary symposium/public lecture, juma’at prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja, inter-denominational church service at National Christian Centre, Abuja and a military Parade at the Presidential Villa.

According to Mr Akume, the celebration of the anniversary with the theme “Nigeria @ 63, Renewed Hope for Unity & Prosperity” would be low key.

