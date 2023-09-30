Nigeria’s leading investigative news platform, PREMIUM TIMES, has won the 2023 Lagos State Governor’s Award and commendation for gender-sensitive reportage.

The award was presented at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency’s Governor Award and Commendation Dinner. The event was held on Friday at the Whitestone Event Centre, Ikeja Lagos.

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency is the statutory agency providing holistic response to sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

The ceremony was hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to recognise and commend stakeholders who have contributed significantly to the fight against sexual and gender-based violence in Lagos State.

The award recognised the newspaper’s commitment towards gender-sensitive reportage and gender-based violence in Lagos State.

The award was presented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbo Salu-Hudeyin, alongside the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi.

The award was received on behalf of PREMIUM TIMES by Jayne Augoye, the head of the newspaper’s arts, culture and entertainment desk.

This celebration of excellence didn’t stop with PREMIUM TIMES. Other recipients include The Guardian Newspaper, The Nation Newspaper, and the Nigerian Television Authority, all recognised for their contributions to the same cause.

The event was attended by Lagos State’s First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro.

The ceremony also attracted commissioners, Lagos State lawmakers, members of the Ministry of Justice, traditional leaders, and local government chairmen.

The event was held to commemorate the domestic and sexual violence awareness month.

Remarks

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Pedro commended the awardees and the agency for their efforts towards the fight against domestic and sexual violence in the state.

He said, “Since the inception of the domestic and sexual violence team, which metamorphosed and climatised to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, a statutory body established in September 2021. ‘ It is on Us’ initiative is designed to raise awareness of sexual and gender-based violence to all its looks and crannies of the state.”

He descibed domestic and social violence as a pattern of behaviour perpetrators use in exercising power and control over their victims.

He said this behaviour affects women across all social and economic backgrounds.

The official added sexual/gender violence includes a range of behaviour such as physical violence, for example, hitting, choking and bullying; sexual violence, for example, rape, penetration, and unwanted touching; emotional abuse, also known as psychological abuse.

This realisation, he added, compelled the Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration to declare zero tolerance for all sexual and gender-based violence.

Mr Pedro also commended all the awardees, adding, however that the fight against domestic violence is not yet over until the menace is eradicated from society.

Talking numbers

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Mrs Vivour-Adeniyi, commended the state government and the House of Assembly for their continuous support for the agency.

She said, “Available statistics showed that from September 2021 to July 2023, the agency received 10,484 cases of SGBV via the Virtual Referral and Response Service (VRRS) and Physical report. Out of these cases, domestic violence accounts for 4,360 cases.

”As a mark of improvement in its operations, DSVA received more reported cases of SGBV between August 1, 2022, and July 2023, which were higher than between September 2021 and July 2022. While 5,624 cases were reported last year, 4860 were reported in the previous year.

”In the last year, the DSVA handled 5,624 cases, of which 2,331 were domestic violence cases, 90 rape cases, 72 sexual assault cases and two sexual assault by penetration cases.

”Others are one attempt to commit rape, 123 threat to life, 609 separation, failure to take responsibility for children, neglect, child abduction, child labour and custody cases; 384 non-GBV (tenancy disputes, assault simplicity etc.); 143 child abuse/physical assault, 235 defilement cases, three defilement/molestation by minor to minor and 33 sexual harassment/molestation cases.

According to Mrs Vivour-Adeniyi, 1,598 children have experienced emotional abuse (i.e. these children have been exposed to domestic violence within the home); 40% of these children have been taken through counselling programmes to ensure they could psychologically deal with the events they had witnessed without it having a permanent and negative impact on them.

In fighting domestic and sexual violence, Ms Vivour-Adeniyi said the Office of the Public Defender, as well as the Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership (LPILP), provided free legal representation to survivors of domestic violence, judicial separation, divorce, maintenance, custody of children and settlement.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the secretary of the state government, Mrs Salu-Hudeyin, commended the agency and assured them of the unwavering support of the state government.

