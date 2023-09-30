The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) restored bulk power supply to Birnin Kebbi and its environs by 11.33 a.m. on Friday, an official confirmed.

The TCN had announced that there was a fire incident in its transmission substation in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, on the night of 14 September.

The company said the incident came hours after the collapse of the national grid.

Nigerians were in the early hours of Thursday, 14 September, thrown into darkness after the national grid system collapsed.

The General Manager of Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Saturday, said the bulk power restoration work was carried out by a team of substation, lines, and PC&M engineers of TCN, who converged from different TCN regions nationwide, to ensure expedited repair works.

She explained that bulk power was quickly restored to Kebbi and its environs despite the enormity of the fire incident and its effect on the substation.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that bulk power supply has been restored to Birnin Kebbi and its environs through the Birnin Kebbi Transmission Substation, yesterday 29th September, 2023 at about 11.33 am,” she said.

She noted that the team of engineers who also conveyed the needed material from the regional stores to Birnin Kebbi Substation worked tirelessly round the clock to restore supply through the 150 MVA and 60 MVA transformers unaffected by the fire incident.

“Supply was first restored to Sokoto State through the 132kV Kaduna-Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-TalataMafara line on the 15th of September 2023 and yesterday, power supply has also been restored to the Birnin Kebbi town and environs,” she added.

Presently, she said, work is ongoing to equally connect the 132kV Birnin Kebbi – Sokoto line that will enable TCN to transmit additional bulk electricity to Sokoto State and its environs.

“It is with a great sense of responsibility that we once again express our deepest appreciation to the government and electricity customers in Kebbi State and environs as well as the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, for their understanding and patience during the period.

“We also thank all stakeholders for their understanding, support, and prayers throughout the very challenging period,” she said.

“We remain committed to pursuing the network expansion projects and will continue to work hard to ensure the continued improvement of the nation’s transmission grid,” she assured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

