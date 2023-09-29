A man simply identified as Usman drowned while swimming at Popoterry Hotel in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered Mr Usman was pronounced dead by the doctor at a hospital.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this through a statement on Friday.

She said a friend of the deceased, Emmanuel Olaitan, reported the incident on Thursday at about 3:00 p.m.

Mr Olaitan “and his friend had gone for a picnic at Popoterry Hotel in Ogijo. Tragically, Usman drowned while swimming in the pool.

“Following the incident, Usman’s body was taken to Oladayo Hospital, where the attending doctor officially declared him deceased,” Ms Odutola explained.

She added that the remains of the deceased had been transferred to a mortuary for autopsy.

“The police have initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the drowning.”

In another development, Ms Odutola said police operatives at Gateway Trailer Park Division on Thursday recovered an abandoned vehicle during their routine patrol, along the toll gate via Lagos Ibadan expressway.

“The abandoned Toyota Corolla car with grey colour and registration number GGE 681, had been safely towed to the police station for custody and safekeeping.

“Members of the public with vital information about the abandoned vehicle or the drowning incident should come forward and cooperate with the Divisional Police Officer in order to facilitate a thorough investigation and ensure justice is served,” Ms Odutola said.

