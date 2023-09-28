The United States on Thursday announced a visa restriction regime against “those undermining democracy in Liberia”.

The policy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, will take effect in advance of the upcoming election scheduled to be held next month.

Liberia is set for its general elections on 10 October where it will elect its president, members of the House of Representatives and half of the Senate.

“Under this policy, the United States will pursue visa restrictions for those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Liberia,” Mr Blinken said in a statement.

READ ALSO:

Undermining democracy in Liberia according to the statement includes manipulation or rigging of the electoral process; use of violence to prevent people from exercising their rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly; use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views; or engagement in any other activity designed to improperly influence the outcome of an election.

Mr Blinken added that certain family members of persons found culpable may also be subject to these restrictions.

“Persons who undermine democracy in Liberia—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Liberia’s 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for US visas under this policy,” he noted.

However, Mr Blinken clarified that the visa restriction policy is not directed at the Liberian people or the Government of Liberia, rather it reflects the commitment of the US to support Liberians’ aspirations to have free and fair elections that demonstrate the will of the people and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

