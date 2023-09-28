US President Joe Biden has appointed two Nigerian Americans to the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement.

Chinenye Ogwumike and Osagie Imasogie are among the 12 members appointed to the council within the Department of State.

“These 12 leaders have all played important roles in strengthening United States-Africa relations and shaping United States foreign policy toward Africa,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that they reflect the diversity of the African diaspora from African American and African immigrant communities.

He said he would rely on their advice and counsel on how to strengthen cultural, social, political, and economic ties between African communities and the African diaspora.

Abike Dabiri, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, while congratulating the duo said their appointment serves as a source of inspiration for not only Nigerians but also Africans at large.

In a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Mrs Dabiri described the appointment as a highly positive and welcomed development.

Ms Ogwumike is a two-time WNBA All-Star with the Los Angeles Sparks. She is also a full-time sports commentator on ESPN and an NBA analyst.

She achieved the WNBA Rookie of the Year award in 2014 and holds a degree in International Relations from Stanford University. In 2020, she achieved the historic milestone of becoming the first Black woman to host a daily national sports talk radio show.

Mr Imasogie is the Chairman of Quoin Advisors and an SEC/FINRA registered Broker-Dealer. He co-founded PIPV Capital, a private equity firm that has invested over $1 billion in life sciences.

With a diverse career, including senior roles at pharmaceutical giants like GSK, Smithkiline Beecham, and DuPont Merek, he has also been a Price Waterhouse Corporate Finance Partner and an attorney.

He is a trustee of the University of Pennsylvania and chairman of the Board of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

He received master of law degrees from the London School of Economics and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Mr Imasogie is a member of the New York State Bar.

