The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has relieved the heads of 21 parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration of their appointments with immediate effect.

The spokesperson to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, stated this in a press statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Ogunleye identified the affected heads of the agencies as follows:

1. Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abuja Investment Company Ltd

2. CEO/Managing Director (MD), Abuja Markets Management Ltd

3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

5. CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

6. CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International

7. CEO/MD, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd

8. MD, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation

9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

10. General Manager, FCT Water Board

11. Director-General (DG), FCT Emergency Management Agency

12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board

13. DG, Hospital Management Board

14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board

15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board

16. Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center

19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

Mr Ogunleye said the affected appointees should hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

He added that appointments into the offices would be made in due course.

(NAN)

