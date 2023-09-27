PREMIUM TIMES has received the response below from VFS Global in response to an analysis we published on 12 September titled: South Africa’s visa regime keeps badly needed skilled workers out.

The article, authored by our syndication partner ISS Africa, reviewed why and how South Africa’s visa regime was affecting the country’s ability to get the needed skilled workers in various sectors.

Read the original article here and see the right of reply by VFS below.

Sub: OFFICIAL RESPONSE FROM VFS GLOBAL REGARDING THE STORY “SOUTH AFRICA’S VISA REGIME KEEPS BADLY NEEDED SKILLED WORKERS OUT THAT APPEARED ON PREMIUM TIMES SEPTEMBER 12, 2023”

VFS Global would like to clarify its role in the processing of South Africa visa applications in Ghana, on behalf of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), South Africa.

Please note that VFS Global’s role is limited to scheduling appointments, acceptance of applications, enrolling biometrics, acceptance of fees, submission of applications to the Department of Home Affairs and returning the outcomes to the applicant/s.

The adjudication of the permit applications is done by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA). VFS Global has no role in the decision-making process, availability of appointment slots nor the duration of the application processing encountered by applicants.

For more information, please visit www.vfsglobal.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

