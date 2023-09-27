Mixed reactions have greeted a report of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, clearing the CMD/Magodo road of street traders.

In a now viral video posted on Monday by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on his X handle, KAI officials could be seen loading the seized goods in their truck.

“Bend down and pack something,” a voice ordered as some KAI officials hurriedly loaded their truck with yams, pepper, potatoes, cucumbers and other perishable items.

The video has generated mixed reactions among many Nigerians. While some applauded the act, some knocked the officials and others wondered what would be the end of the perishable items.

Ladi Awotunde said that it appears that the state is ready to return to sanity. He pointed out other parts of the state where illegal trading takes place.

“Have you driven around Jakande roundabout, Ajah Underbridge at night? It’s an eyesore.”

Mariam Olamide asked if the traders were given quit notice before the enforcement order was carried out.

But Damiloju, an activist, knocked the state government and described the enforcement as “stealing.”

“By stealing their goods? This is not how to get a cleaner Lagos. This is stealing,” he posted.

Meanwhile @jagabanolu finds it absurd that food items were sold on a pedestrian walkway, “near a gutter.”

He urged traders “to go and sell in a designated market. This lawlessness must stop!”

“Motherless babies home’

However, the agency in its response on Tuesday to some reactions said that the perishable items will be donated to orphanage homes.

“Seized perishable goods are expressly confiscated and donated to motherless babies homes,” the agency said in its X handle.

“Non-perishables are placed in storage until a court order is sought for a public auction to members of the public.”

