The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to halt its plan for a nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal.

The speaker made the call on Tuesday in his speech at the resumption of plenary after the eight-week holiday.

Mr Abbas said the planned strike by the NLC will further aggravate the economic challenges facing the country, and pleaded with the leadership of the NLC to be patient with the government.

He assured the NLC that the House would mediate between them and the federal government to fast-track an agreement.

“It is in our considered opinion that embarking on a nationwide strike at this point will only aggravate an already bad situation. I therefore urge the leadership of Labour Unions to give us the benefit of the doubt and suspend any planned strike action while we engage the executive,” he said.

Background

On 29 May, during his inauguration, President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy on petrol. The development caused hardship for many Nigerians with its attendant increase in the prices of goods and services.

On 2 August, the NLC and TUC led Nigerian workers in protests across the country over the increasing cost of living due to government policies, especially the removal of subsidies on petrol. Earlier this month, there was another two-day warning strike by the union. It gave the government two-week ultimatum.

The warning strike, according to the congress, was to demonstrate its readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month.

We’ll support living wage — Abbas

Mr Abbas also declared that the House will support the executive in passing “survival wage” as minimum wage.

“As promised earlier, this House remains committed to getting a survival wage to all Nigerian workers. The 10th House had assured Nigerians that we would be interfacing between the organised labour and the government to quickly work out a realistic new national minimum wage,” he said.

The current national minimum wage is N30,000 and it is only the National Assembly that has the power to amend the minimum wage because it is under the exclusive legislative list.

Also, not all the state governments are paying their workers the minimum wage since April 2019 when it took effect.

