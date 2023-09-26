The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has created three additional standing committees, bringing the number of committees in the House to 137.

The new committees are State and Local Government, Traditional Institutions and Petroleum Resources (Training fund).

Mr Abbas announced their creation while delivering his welcome address to members of the House which resumed plenary on Tuesday.

While announcing the new committees, Mr Abbas expressed displeasure with some state caucuses that have failed to nominate members for some committees.

He stated that the failure of the caucuses to nominate members is hindering the composition of the standing committees.

“My dear colleagues, permit me to express my displeasure at the failure of some state caucuses to send their nominations for membership of the standing committees. This is in spite of all the pleas made to us before our recess and assurances received from the state caucuses.

“As a result, therefore, we are yet to fully populate the standing committees of the House. Consequently, the House leadership has resolved to make such nominations for states who fail to do so, by Thursday, 28th September, 2023.

“As you make these nominations, kindly be informed of the creation of three additional committees (State and Local Government, Traditional Institutions and Petroleum Resources (Training fund). This brings the total number of House Committees to 137,” he said.

Mr Abbas created the committees barely three days after a former Senate President, David Mark, warned that the number of committees in the two chambers was unwieldy.

Mr Mark on Saturday at the two-day retreat of the leadership of the National Assembly in Akwa Ibom State advised both chambers to reduce the number of special and standing committees to encourage efficiency.

Friendship Groups

Mr Abbas also announced the creation of 13 fellowship groups for the training of lawmakers.

“We equally created 13 more Parliamentary Friendship Groups to facilitate and deepen our capacity development and peer learning,” he said.

The Speaker had in July constituted 134 Committees, an increase from the 110 committees under former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

The House embarked on recess on 27 July after the composition of the committees.

