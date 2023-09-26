The House of Representatives has summoned the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to develop means to protect the music rights of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), on Tuesday.

Mohbad, 27, passed away on 12 September and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos State. However, following public outrage, the police exhumed his body for autopsy in the course of investigation into his death.

Moving the motion, Mr Benson said young people in Nigeria are still seeking to know the cause of the death of the superstar.

He explained that the lawmakers need to monitor the ongoing investigation in order to protect the legacy of the late music star.

“Mohbad left his record label, Marlian Records, owned by Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley), in 2022, citing various grievances, including unpaid royalties. This issue is indicative of a broader problem in which artists encounter challenges asserting their rights.

“Most of the proceeds of the late artist are still going to the Marlian Music Group, and there have been no moves from any agency to protect the Estate of the late singer who is currently the 46th best-selling digital artiste in the world,” he said.

Mr Benson stated further that there is a need for urgent action to save other music artists in Nigeria from predatory record labels.

“A disturbing industry practice has come to the fore. Evidence of mistreatment highlights the struggles of young artists who, in their quest for success, become entangled in parasitic contracts and face bullying when they seek to exit these agreements,” he said.

Consequently, the House resolved that the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) must put measures in place immediately to protect the rights of Mohbad’s songs and lyrics, addressing copyright infringements and ensuring the proper management of his musical assets while securing his son’s benefits from his musical legacy.

Also, the House will monitor the ongoing investigation of Mohbad’s death, particularly the allegations of harassment and unpaid royalties.

It will also collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including record labels, artists, legal experts, and industry associations, to develop and implement industry-wide guidelines that ensure fair treatment, transparent contractual agreements, and proper compensation for artists, reviewing existing copyright and contract laws in Nigeria, identifying gaps or areas in need of reform.

Finally, the House directed the Committees on Justice and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

A minute silence was observed by the House in honour of Mohbad after the motion was unanimously adopted when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas put it to vote.

