The police have arraigned recently sacked Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, before a magistrate’s court in Abeokuta for allegedly making false allegations against Governor Dapo Abiodun

Mr Adedayo was arraigned on Tuesday, following a petition sent to the police by the state government.

PREMIUM TIMES reports how Mr Adedayo last month accused the governor of diverting federal allocations for the 20 local government areas of the state.

He first made the allegation in a letter to a former governor of the state and a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Olusegun Osoba, before submitting a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Adedayo was soon suspended by his legislative council for alleged financial maladministration and then impeached. He was also detained for three days by the State Security Service (SSS) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

On Monday, the police arrested the embattled politician and took him into custody in Abeokuta before arraigning him on Tuesday on a two-count charge.

The police said they acted on a petition from the state government.

The “petition against Wale Adedayo’s deliberate circulation of falsehood, false report to government, threat to life and interference with the exercise of executive function,” was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

The two-count charge read “That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the 27th August 2023 at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Statesman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State: Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds which you knew was false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statement is a rumour and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59(1) of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Statesman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds (ten percent (10%) of the State Internally Generated Revenue which the Constitution stipulate should go to the Local Government(s) since May, 2019 which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the Governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.”

The defendant’s counsel, Kayode Akinsola, applied for his bail, saying the offences allegedly committed are bailable.

The police prosecutor, Olaide Rawlings, did not object to the bail application.

In his ruling, Magistrate A.K Araba admitted him to bail with the sum of N2 million and two ‘responsible and reliable sureties’ in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the matter till 20th October for trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

