The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of a former Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, from contesting the 11 November Bayelsa State governorship election.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, held that the plaintiff, Ogbomade Johnson, failed to prove the case with evidence as required by law.

“The case therefore fails for lacking in merit. Consequently, I make an order dismissing the case of the plaintiff for lacking in merit.

“This is the order of this court,” Mr Ekwo declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/575/2023, was filed by Mrs Johnson, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Bayelsa governorship election against Mr Sylva, a former minister and ex-governor of the state.

NAN reports that Mrs Johnson, in the suit filed April 27, had sued the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Mr Sylva.

She prayed the court for an order of mandatory injunction compelling INEC to remove the names of the APC and Mr Sylva from the list of political parties and candidates for the November election.

The aggrieved aspirant also prayed for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Sylva from parading himself as the APC’s governorship candidate in Bayelsa, among others.

She sought a declaration that the APC was duty-bound in contract to commence and conclude primary election in Bayelsa in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the regulations and guidelines of the political party, having demanded and received the sum of N10 million from her, along with other five aspirants.

Mrs Johnson further sought a declaration that by virtue of the conduct of the APC’s primary poll on 14 April in contravention of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the regulations and guidelines of the political party, the APC had no candidate to field for the poll, among other reliefs.

